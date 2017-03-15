Accio pop culture festival! It's really coming, we're Sirius

Preparing a pop culture extravaganza - Maryborough State High School will be hosting the inaugural FraserPop Festival on July 21 and 22. Ben Joynson, Milly Kilmurray, Jack Weaving and Niamh D'or.

HAVE you ever wanted to learn to use a light sabre?

Does watching Game of Thrones give you a strong desire to sit on an iron throne?

Or are you a Harry Potter fan and dream of watching a game of Quidditch?

All of these will be possible at the Fraser Coast's first-ever pop culture festival.

FraserPop is being organised by Maryborough State High School students, and will be held July 22, 23.

School principal Simon Done, a pop culture fan, said FraserPop will be a school fair of unimaginable scale covering the entire schoolgrounds.

"Anything pop culture you can imagine will be at the Maryborough State High School for the weekend,” he said.

"We'll have gaming, we'll have people dressed up, we'll have medieval events - you name it.”