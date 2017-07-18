Acclaimed Aussie scientist to open Ocean Festival

ACCLAIMED scientist Professor Tim Flannery will launch this year's Hervey Bay Ocean Festival, which will begin on August 11.

Prof Flannery, the former chief commissioner of the Australian Climate Commission, will host a lecture on using carbon-negative technologies as a solution to global warming.

As part of the event, USC will present Prof Flannery with an Honorary Doctorate to recognise his leadership in advocating for the environment.

USC Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill said the University was pleased to be the naming rights sponsor for the 2017 Hervey Bay Ocean Festival.

"USC's support for this much-loved festival highlights our commitment to building productive partnerships to support the Fraser Coast region,” Professor Hill said.

"The festival's key message on the importance of marine conservation is a natural fit with USC's focus on environmental research and education, and sustainability.

"This is reflected in the study programs offered at USC's Fraser Coast campus, and the involvement of academics and students in field studies and important research into the region's outstanding marine habitats and coastal landscapes, including Fraser Island.”

The lecture will be held at Hervey Bay Beach House Hotel from 4-5pm on August 11.