Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The aftermath of the fire in Airlie Beach.
The aftermath of the fire in Airlie Beach. Contributed
Crime

Accused backpacker hostel arsonist tries to finalise case

Janessa Ekert
by
17th Mar 2019 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN MAN accused of burning down an Airlie Beach backpacker hostel has tried to have the case finalised in Mackay Magistrates Court.

Beau Cole Rutherford was arrested after a blaze destroyed the former Nomad's Caravan Park reception and service station on October 19 last year.

He is charged with arson, which needs to be dealt with in the district court, as well as contravening police direction and a probation order.

Rutherford asked if he could represent himself and have the case finalised.

"I just want everything finalised today," he said.

He told magistrate Mark Nolan that at a previous court mention police had indicated they would be dropping the arson charge, which was quickly disputed by the prosecutor.

The court heard the arson charge had already been committed to the higher court.

The case was adjourned to next Friday for mention.

airlie beach arson airlie beach fire beau cole rutherford editors picks mackay court mackay crime nomads caravan park
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    premium_icon ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    Weather AFTER a week of scorching heatwave conditions, the Bureau of Meteorology warn there is a “high chance” of a cyclone forming.

    Dan and Steph share their secret strawberry tart recipe

    premium_icon Dan and Steph share their secret strawberry tart recipe

    Easy Eating The combination of strawberry and basil is one we use regularly.

    UPDATE: M’boro house fire believed to be deliberately lit

    premium_icon UPDATE: M’boro house fire believed to be deliberately lit

    Breaking A Maryborough home has been destroyed by fire.

    Three taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after crash

    premium_icon Three taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after crash

    News Three patients were taken to hospital after the crash.