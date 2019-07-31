Accused Bruce Hwy carjacker, amputee, wakes to 26 charges

Dylan Hammond is in a stable condition in hospital and is facing a string of charges after a dramatic police chase along the Bruce Highway.

THE man accused of a series of alleged violent car thefts before leading police on a massive car chase along the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast has faced a bedside hearing on 26 charges.

Police will allege Dylan Matthew Hammond, 23, was armed with a knife when he forced a man out of his Holden Colorado Ute on Watson St in Hervey Bay about 6.25am on July 10.

He then allegedly drove the vehicle to Tinana in Maryborough, where he discarded the ute just after 7.30am.

Mr Hammond then allegedly broke into a home on Three Mile Rd West just before 8am where he demanded a vehicle belonging to a woman inside the residence.

Mr Hammond was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was shot in the leg by specialist police and run over by a passing caravan. John McCutcheon

The owner of the car, a woman aged in her 30s, refused to comply and sustained a stab wound to her hand during a struggle.

Mr Hammond allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a number of shots before fleeing the scene.

It's further alleged he then went into another home on River Rd and demanded a vehicle belonging to a male resident.

The owner gave up his keys and Mr Hammond then allegedly fled in a white sedan.

The vehicle travelled south from Maryborough at speed along the Bruce Highway before it was sighted crashing through roadworks south of Tiaro.

Police continued to track the vehicle as it proceeded south through Gympie and along the Bruce Highway through to the Sunshine Coast.

At 10am the vehicle was intercepted on the Bruce Highway at Parklands, where Mr Hammond was shot in the thigh by specialist police during a struggle. He was then run over by a passing caravan.

Mr Hammond was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, where he remains in a stable condition after being in an induced coma for two weeks and having his leg amputated in surgery.

His matter was heard on July 25.

The massive police chase ended in a dramatic shooting on the Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast. Contributed

Police have charged the Eli Waters man with two counts each of armed robbery using personal violence, attempted armed robbery, serious assault police whilst armed with a weapon, dangerous conduct with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle whilst affected by an intoxicating substance, enter dwelling with intent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving unlicensed.

He has also been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed, wounding, authority required to possess explosives (ammunition), drink driving, possession of a knife in a public place, unlawful possession of a weapon, attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evasion.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear on August 30 in Maroochydore Magistrates Court via video link.

The Ethical Standards Command has commenced a critical incident investigation into the police response with oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.