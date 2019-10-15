Accused CBD knifeman faces chilling new charges

Fresh charges including possessing child abuse material have been laid against Mert Ney, the man accused of a knife rampage in Sydney's CBD.

Mr Ney is accused of murdering sex worker Michaela Dunn and stabbing another woman in the alleged attack in August.

Mr Ney is now accused of possessing child abuse material and cannabis on the afternoon of the alleged knife rampage.

The alleged child abuse material was found on a USB stick, his lawyer said.

Mr Ney, 20, smiled continually from Silverwater prison as he appeared via video link during a hearing in Central Local Court.

Three new charges - of possessing child abuse material and 1.6 grams of cannabis, as well as being armed with a knife with intent to commit an indictable offence - have been added to five other charges against Mr Ney.

Mr Ney's lawyer, Zemarai Khatiz, later indicated outside the court that his client would be pleading not guilty to the new charges and his mental health was "still bad".

The court heard an AVO had been filed by his sister, Yazel Ney, and prosecutors had been granted access to the accused's mobile phone and Facebook account.

Mert Ney after he was arrested. Picture: Seven News

Dressed in green shorts and sweatshirt, with a moustache and goatee beard grown since his arrest, Mr Ney smiled and leaned into the camera, resting his chin on his hand.

Prosecutors told the court documents had been produced from Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and that an application for a forensic procedure regarding Mr Ney had been resolved.

Mr Ney was charged in August with murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, intentionally choking with recklessness and common assault.

He was charged after allegedly killing Ms Dunn, 24, in a Clarence Street apartment and allegedly stabbing Linda Bo, 41, in the shoulder at the Hotel CBD.

Victim Michaela Dunn, 24.

He was later allegedly filmed running through the city streets allegedly brandishing a bloodied kitchen knife.

Mr Ney was then restrained by onlookers using a milk crate and cafe chairs.

After he was charged, Mr Ney did not apply for bail and his lawyer indicated he would defend the charges against him on the grounds of mental illness.

While his client was in custody, Mr Khatiz said in August, the accused had not received appropriate mental health medication and pain killers after undergoing leg surgery.

Mr Ney will appear in court again on December 10.

