Bestiality and child sex charges for Fraser Coast businessman

Working from Sydney, Jessica specialises in crime/court reporting, filing for APN’s regional mastheads in Northern NSW as well as providing national content for the group. She was previously Chief Reporter at the Fraser Coast Chronicle in Hervey Bay, Queensland where she grew up and trained. Early in her career, she was named Queensland Young Journalist of the Year at the Clarion Awards. More recently, she was finalist at the 2013 Kennedy Awards for Excellence in NSW Journalism in both the...

A HIGH-PROFILE Fraser Coast businessman stands accused of living a double life as a habitual child molester with bestiality tendencies.

The Chronicle can reveal the 62-year-old was arrested last week following a major investigation.

The long-time local, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with 33 offences.

They include 15 counts of indecent treatment of a child, 12 counts of rape, two counts of bestiality, two counts of sexual assault, one count of tattooing a minor and a child pornography related charge.

Police will allege the offences were committed between August 2014 and September 7 this year.

Some of the charges relate to allegations a child and dog were subjected to forced sex acts.

The man appeared in a local court last Friday and was refused bail.

His charges will return to court next month.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.