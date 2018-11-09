Accused drug dealing mother pleads guilty in Supreme Court

A DUNDOWRAN mother has admitted to trafficking the drug ice.

Samuella Lorraine Togo pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court to a number of drug charges, including drug trafficking.

Police allege she was a ringleader of an intricate drug operation, running an illegal business from March to July last year.

Ms Togo was arrested last year as part of 12-month police sting targeting trafficking of the drug ice on the Fraser Coast.

The 37-year-old will be sentenced next year.

She is out on bail.