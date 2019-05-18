Accused drug trafficker wants to have a beer

A MAN, who was granted bail after being formally charged with trafficking drugs, released on bail and allegedly trafficking drugs again, yesterday sought bail conditions be varied so he could "have a beer".

Trevor John Williams was charged in September 2016 with 105 drug offences after a four-month Criminal Investigation Bureau operation.

Mr Williams, in his mid-50s, was granted bail in October 2017 before Justice Martin Burns, who ordered bail conditions to include drug testing and reporting daily to police. The court heard in 2017 that Mr Williams was accused of employing people to supply methamphetamine.

The Supreme Court in Rockhampton yesterday heard Mr Williams sought to have bail conditions changed to report less often to police, not to have to provide drug tests and to be able to have a beer.

Justice Graeme Crow said Mr Williams had been indicted on trafficking dangerous drugs, aggravated possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one of possessing an item used in connection to trafficking. He said Mr Williams was granted bail by Justice Burns with 16 conditions including reporting to police twice daily and abstaining from drugs and alcohol.

Justice Crow said Mr Williams had successfully had the reporting condition varied after a written submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions and he was now required to report three times a week. He said Mr Williams did not work and there was no reason given to decrease that condition.

Justice Crow said the reason for the abstaining from alcohol condition was "so that I may be able to have a beer at night".

"It is not unreasonable that an Australian man may seek to have a beer at night on occasion," he said. "But Mr Williams is not in a position of being a person whose position is that of the average male."

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips said Mr Williams' affidavit stated he had some drug dependency issues in the past which was an intoxicating substance.

"Wanting a beer is a bit of a weak reason... for asking Your Honour to remove a condition originally thought an irreducible minimum," he said.

Mr Williams' barrister Robert Gordon explained his client wanted the weekly drug test condition removed as he was paying $85 per week, spending more than $6000 so far for the tests, and it was causing him financial strain.

"There has been an insufficient change in circumstances to change the conditions of bail," Justice Crow said as he dismissed the application.