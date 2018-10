A RAPE trial was abandoned on Tuesday after the body of the accused was found in his home in Urraween this week.

Pieter Delver's trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday in Hervey Bay District Court.

Aged 44 at the time of his passing, he was charged with two counts of rape.

The Chronicle understands there are no suspicious circumstances.

Lifeline can be contacted on 13 11 14 for 24-hour support.