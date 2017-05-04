Accused Fraser Coast sex offender to face a higher court

AN URRAWEEN man accused of having hundreds of child porn images on his mobile phone will remain behind bars for at least six weeks.

Evan Neil Anthoni Gall, 31, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with possessing child exploitation material and three charges of failing to comply with reporting after a police search of his home.

Mr Gall was allegedly on parole at the time the images were allegedly found and he was arrested.

He did not appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, but his case was mentioned by his defence solicitor Travis George.

Mr George said he was instructed by Mr Gall to not apply for bail in relation to the case.

"I'm seeking an adjournment for a brief [of evidence] to be prepared," Mr George said.

"[Due to some of the charges] the matter must go to a higher court."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge adjourned the case to June 15 for committal mention for the charge of possessing child exploitation material and mention for the remaining three charges.

Gall is expected to appear via videolink at his next court date.