Accused ice queen locked up again

AN ACCUSED ice-dealing mum is back in custody after allegedly offending the day after she was granted bail.

Samuella Lorraine Togo, 36, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 12 on 77 charges.

Police allege she was making up to $10,000 a week in meth sales.

The mum of eight was given bail on the condition she report to police three times a week.

But Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling told the court yesterday Ms Togo was caught committing a minor offence the day after she was released.

"There was a lot of discussion when that happened on whether police should bring her back, but as its not an indictable offence, she was given the benefit of the doubt," Snr Const Sperling said.

"She then committed further offences so the benefit of the doubt went away."

The court heard Ms Togo was also scheduled for a court appearance September 21 but failed to show up.

On September 22, she presented a medical certificate to a police station to explain her absence.

She was later arrested and yesterday pleaded guilty to breaching bail and failing to comply with court orders.

Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling questioned the authenticity of the doctor's certificate.

"The certificate seems to be filled out very poorly," Snr Const Sperling said.

"Doctors can usually fill out forms fairly well."

Police also allege Ms Togo drove unlicensed and had been charged with an ammunition offence since her first bail hearing.

As the allegations were read out to the court, Ms Togo appeared confused and shook her head while listening from the dock.

Her defence lawyer Richard Perry said he was unaware of his client's recent charges.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge indicated he would renew Ms Togo's bail, but Snr Const Sperling objected.

Ms Togo spent last night in custody so the authenticity of the doctor's certificate could be investigated.

She will return to court on Thursday October 5.