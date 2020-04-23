Menu
Shae Francis. Picture: Contributed.
News

Accused killer’s first court date since grisly dig

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 12:26 PM
THE latest court appearance of the man arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of Hervey Bay woman, Shae Francis wrapped up in a matter of minutes Thursday.

Jason Cooper’s defence lawyer, Justin Geldard, requested a three month adjournment in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Mr Geldard told Magistrate Stephen Guttridge by telephone some material still needed to be disclosed.

Mr Cooper remains in custody at the Brisbane Correctional Centre.

The 44-year-old is facing charges of manslaughter, interfering with a corpse and stealing.

He and Ms Francis, 35, had been living together at The Hub in Torquay at the time of her disappearance.

She was last seen at the units in October 2018 but was only reported missing in March last year.

Police began a week-long excavation of a section of the Maryborough tip in Ariadne St early last month.

Officers said at the time fresh information had come to light that suggested Ms Francis’s body may have been dumped in an industrial bin along a footpath in Torquay.

Council records were used to pinpoint an area where the bin was emptied at the tip and a search area about the size of an Olympic swimming pool was cordoned off.

Despite their efforts, the search yielded no positive results.

Mr Cooper is expected to return to court on July 23.

