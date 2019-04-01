Accused major drug dealer denied bail, pleading guilty

A MAN accused of running a "very, very serious” drug operation plans on pleading guilty to drug trafficking and will likely spend years behind bars.

Dean Grant O'Donnell has been behind bars for three years after being charged with drug trafficking, possessing weapons, significant amount of cash as well as charges of extortion and violence.

Mr O'Donnell on Monday applied for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court offering a $100,000 surety and offering to wear an ankle monitor.

The court heard police allegedly found Mr O'Donnell with weapons, about 2kg of meth and a "significant amount of cash” on his Susan River property, much of it hidden in containers placed in the bush surrounding the property.

Mr O'Donnell's lawyer Chris Ford told the court his client is planning on pleading guilty to the trafficking charges but is attempting to withdraw existing pleas of guilty for violence including extortion.

Justice James Douglas said there was strong evidence against Mr O'Donnell including police surveillance of bushland around his property where he is alleged to have hidden drugs.

Mr Ford told the court his client would submit to wearing an ankle monitor and wanted to get out of prison in order to better fight the charges he was trying to change his plea on.

The court heard the reason Mr O'Donnell has been in jail without conviction for so long was due to changing lawyers and trying to change his plea on some charges.

Justice Douglas said the crimes Mr O'Donnell were accused of could see him jailed for a significant time.

"On the evidence the Crown puts up this is very, very serious trafficking that would attract a sentence much longer than the time he has already spent behind bars,” he said.

"This is much higher than street level trafficking.”

Prosecutor Zachary Kaplan told the court due to the seriousness of the trafficking allegations Mr O'Donnell faced a jail term of more than 10 years and would have to return to prison after pleading guilty and was therefore a high flight risk.

Justice Douglas agreed, despite the offer of surety, the risk Mr O'Donnell may flee was too high. Bail was refused. -NewsRegional