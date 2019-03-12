Cops swoop on man for wearing bikie shirt
AN ACCUSED bikie has been charged after allegedly wearing a shirt with the Mongols logo on it in public.
It is prohibited to wear a bikie related item in public.
Earlier today, the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad raided a Merrimac property where they arrested a 28-year-old man.
Police will allege the man is a member of the Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Club and was identified wearing a Mongols shirt.
Police also allegedly found steroids and the prohibited clothing at his address.
"The Queensland Police Service adopts a very strong approach to policing the visible wearing of outlaw motorcycle gang 'colours' in all public places," Detective Inspector Glen Donaldson said.
"We will continue to be unrelenting in our efforts to use serious and organised crime legislation to disrupt and prosecute members of organised crime syndicates who pose a risk to our community."
The alleged bikie was bailed to appear at Southport Magistrates Court on March 25.
Meanwhile, police have closed a separate two-day operation targeting drug and firearms offences across the Gold Coast and Logan.
Six homes were raided as part of Operation Quebec Elm, including Ormeau.
Police allegedly seized a handgun, a shortened rifle, methylamphetamine, $12,000 cash, a car alleged to be stolen, as well as other stolen property.
Seven people were charged on 48 offences.