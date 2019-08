THE trial of a man accused of killing his elderly neighbour starts in Maryborough Supreme Court today.

Frederick Ronald Sinfield is charged with the murder of 75-year-old Norma Ludlam, who died after being found on the floor of her Eli Waters home in July, 2015.

The 63-year-old accused murderer has been in jail for about three-and-a-half years awaiting trial.

More information to come.