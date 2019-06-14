Accused murderer tells magistrate to 'Jam it up your a**e'

Detectives at the scene on Alice St, Pialba, where Noel Nicholas Hilder is accused of killing Wayne John Thackrah.

Detectives at the scene on Alice St, Pialba, where Noel Nicholas Hilder is accused of killing Wayne John Thackrah. Annie Perets

AN ACCUSED murderer has told a magistrate to "jam it up your a**e" during his latest court appearance.

Noel Nicholas Hilder appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court via video link from Maryborough Correctional Centre on Thursday.

The 63-year-old is accused of stabbing Pialba grandfather Wayne John Thackrah in January.

Police prosecutor senior constable Sonia Edwards asked for a two-week adjournment when Mr Hilder said he would not wait two weeks.

When Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said he would be adjourning the case until June 27, Mr Hilder replied, "jam it up you a**e".