Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

EXCLUSIVE: Accused child predator faces 651 charges

Annie Perets
by
9th Aug 2018 8:09 PM | Updated: 8:11 PM

A YOUNG Fraser Coast man is at the centre of a shocking child sex investigation which has led to more than 600 related charges.  

Police will allege he played a key role in an online child pornography network with at least two victims identified and a catalogue of images seized.   

The 19-year-old has recently been subject to an investigation by detectives from Taskforce Argos, the Queensland Police squad tasked with identifying alleged online predators.   

He faces a total of 651 charges.  

FULL STORY: HERE

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    EXPOSED: Man charged with 600-plus child sex offences named

    premium_icon EXPOSED: Man charged with 600-plus child sex offences named

    Crime Police will allege he played a key role in an online child pornography network.

    • 9th Aug 2018 8:10 PM
    Mum confronts son's 'bullies' and assaults teenage girl

    premium_icon Mum confronts son's 'bullies' and assaults teenage girl

    Crime The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

    Queensland Drought Appeal launched to help battling farmers

    Queensland Drought Appeal launched to help battling farmers

    Weather THESE kids either weren’t alive or can’t remember proper rain.

    Snag a sizzle for Buy a Bale fundraiser

    Snag a sizzle for Buy a Bale fundraiser

    Whats On Donate to our farmers

    Local Partners