A 23-YEAR-OLD man has fronted court after being arrested for an alleged daylight robbery.

Bruce Isaiah Walker, from the Brisbane suburb of Nundah, will remain behind bars over Christmas after his case was adjourned.

He appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates on Wednesday, charged with one count of an attempted robbery with violence.

No bail application was made.

Mr Walker will be mentioned in court next on January 18, where he will appear by video from jail.