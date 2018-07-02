Menu
Accused RV Homebase thief back before M'boro court

Carlie Walker
by
2nd Jul 2018 6:00 PM
A 32-YEAR-OLD man accused of a spate of robberies, including at the RV Homebase in Tinana, faced Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday.

Michael Jason McKeon-O'Donnell, who remains in custody, has been charged with 10 counts of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offences, four of attempting to enter a dwelling with intent, four counts of attempting to enter a dwelling with intent and one of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

Defence lawyer Travis George appeared on his behalf during the brief mention

. The matter was adjourned until July 23.

 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Local Partners