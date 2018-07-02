Accused RV Homebase thief back before M'boro court

A 32-YEAR-OLD man accused of a spate of robberies, including at the RV Homebase in Tinana, faced Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday.



Michael Jason McKeon-O'Donnell, who remains in custody, has been charged with 10 counts of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offences, four of attempting to enter a dwelling with intent, four counts of attempting to enter a dwelling with intent and one of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.



Defence lawyer Travis George appeared on his behalf during the brief mention

. The matter was adjourned until July 23.



