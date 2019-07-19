Accused sex offender chiropractor cleared to practice

A Sydney chiropractor has been released on bail and will be allowed to practice after being charged with 16 sexual offences.

Riaz Behi, 44, was granted conditional bail at Central Local Court after being arrested on Thursday.

He was charged with 11 counts of sexually touching and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The alleged victim was a 31-year-old female patient of Behi who he was seeing at his CBD clinic on York St.

Police will allege the assaults took place from January to April 2019, at his practice, The Back Guys.

Chiropractor Riaz Behi.

He was arrested at the clinic on Thursday morning, refused bail overnight and faced court on Friday where he was granted conditional bail.

Behi has been ordered to pay a $20,000 bond and not practice chiropractic or massage services except in the company of another person.

He also had to surrender his passport and must report to Glebe police station once a day.

Outside court, his wife, Jen Behi, said she is supporting her husband.

The York St clinic boasts that its chiropractors have more than 30 years experience between them.

The office of The Back Guys were contacted by The Daily Telegraph but there was no response.

The clinic, based on York St, boasts its chiropractors have more than 30 years experience between them.

Behi, who is not a medical doctor, has a masters degree of chiropractic from Macquarie University.

The chiropractor of 17-years is expected to next appear in Downing Centre Court on September 12.