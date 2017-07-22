Accused sexual predator with 'disturbing history' given bail

AN ACCUSED sexual predator with a "disturbing history" has been granted bail.

The 61-year-old has spent about five months in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the space of two weeks earlier this year.

The Sunshine Acres resident was charged with unlawfully and indecently assaulting a woman in Childers on January 15, and then charged again after allegedly assaulting a woman in Pialba just 10 days later.

His bail was approved at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, where he appeared via video-link from the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said despite the man being a "risk" to society, the time spent in custody was sufficient for him to receive bail.

"You've served more time than the penalty if convicted," Mr Guttridge said.

"It will be a significant period of time before matters are finalised."

The accused is due to appear at the next sitting of Hervey Bay District Court at a date yet to be announced.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards was concerned the man could reoffend before the court date.

"(He) has been in custody since March in relation to these matters," Snr Const Edwards said.

"The main issue for prosecution is commission of an offence.

"He has a disturbing history."

The man also has an active charge of assault causing bodily harm from an incident on June 6 last year.