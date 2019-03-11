Accused thief invites Magistrate to visit him in jail

Dale John Chapman is accused of going on a solo crime spree targeting businesses throughout the Heritage City earlier this year.

Dale John Chapman is accused of going on a solo crime spree targeting businesses throughout the Heritage City earlier this year.

"LOVE you baby," Dale John Chapman enthusiastically exclaimed in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday, with his voice bouncing off the walls.

"Come out for a visit."

The 30-year-old was appearing by video link from Maryborough Correctional Centre.

He is accused of going on a solo crime spree targeting businesses throughout the Heritage City earlier this year.

He allegedly broke into Maryborough Golf Club, Westside Tavern Tinana, Maryborough Cricket Club and Maryborough Sports Club in a matter of days.

Magistrate Terry Duroux commented "don't think he's talking to me" in response to Mr Chapman's bold proclamations of love, which were otherwise met with silence for the obvious reason that it is inappropriate to yell out in a courtroom.

Mr Chapman replied to the magistrate: "You can come out too if you want."

The woman who the Chronicle presumes is Mr Chapman's partner did come to the court appearance in his support on Monday, but it wasn't all good news for the accused.

The number of charges Mr Chapman is facing has risen since he last appeared in court.

He is now also accused of assaulting a correctional services officer on Valentine's Day and has been slapped with two extra charges - theft and unlawful use of a motor vehicle - on top of his alleged February crime spree.

Mr Chapman will return to Maryborough Magistrates Court on April 29, where he is expected to make a bail application.