SENTENCED: Killer of mum of two sentenced to 10 years

Nathan Greenfield is charged with the manslaughter of the mother of his two children.

Nathan Greenfield is charged with the manslaughter of the mother of his two children.

UPDATE 1PM:

Nathan Greenfield has been sentenced to 10 years jail in Maryborough Supreme Court for the 2015 killing of June Wallis.

Under Queensland he must serve at least 80 per cent of that sentence behind bars.

UPDATE:

CLENCHING her throat and pinching her nostrils closed, Nathan Greenfield repeatedly told the mother of his children he loved her as he choked the life from her.

When he couldn't feel a pulse, he sucked any remaining air from her lungs and dragged her body into the bathtub.

These chilling details have been read out in the Maryborough Supreme Court where Greenfield has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of June Wallis in March, 2015.

The court heard Greenfield was psychotic, morbidly jealous and of the completely unfounded belief his partner was cheating on him when he attacked.

His mental state prompted a mental health court finding of diminished responsibility which led to the charge of murder being downgraded to manslaughter.

The catastrophic impact the killing has had on the lives of June's children has been detailed in a powerful victim impact statement, written by her father Paul.

Justice Ann Lyons has told the packed gallery she understands it is a difficult day but warned against public outbursts.

She is expected to hand down her sentence by 1pm.

If you are experiencing a personal crisis help is available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14.



EARLIER:

A CROWD is gathering outside Maryborough Supreme Court where the family of slain Pacific Haven mother June Wallis are hoping to see her accused killer brought to justice.

Nathan Greenfield is charged with the manslaughter of the mother of his two children.

June's body was discovered at her home in March, 2015, the day before her young daughter's birthday.

Her loved ones have had to endure three years of mental health court proceedings to get to this point.

Sentencing is expected to begin at 10am.