Accused wife killer's case could take years to finalise

THE family of slain Howard mother June Wallis is struggling with the revelation it could be years before the case against her accused killer is finalised.

Nathan Peter Norman Greenfield is charged with the murder of his wife, whose body was discovered at the couple's Pacific Haven home in March, 2015.

It will be alleged he fled the scene and led police on a chase past Gympie where stingers were placed on the road to blow his tyres out.

Mr Greenfield, a former Burrum baker, is also charged with possessing dangerous drugs, going armed to cause fear, obstructing police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failing to stop.

The case has been entangled in a lengthy legal process and only returned to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court recently.

It is still in the preliminary stage.

Should the case progress to a Supreme Court trial, it would be at least another year before a start date was set.

The next mention date will be August 3.

The court delays are an added burden to June's parents who are raising their two grandchildren now aged 15 and 13.

Last week, yet another of Mr Wallis' birthdays passed without his daughter there to celebrate.

Birthdays are also difficult for June's children.

Her daughter's birthday falls the day after she died.

Her son's birthday is just days later.

"We are deeply disappointed in the slow pace of our justice system," Mr Wallis said

"How much more mental anguish do we have to deal with?"