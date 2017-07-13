22°
News

Accused wife killer's case could take years to finalise

Jessica Grewal
| 13th Jul 2017 10:50 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE family of slain Howard mother June Wallis is struggling with the revelation it could be years before the case against her accused killer is finalised.

Nathan Peter Norman Greenfield is charged with the murder of his wife, whose body was discovered at the couple's Pacific Haven home in March, 2015.

It will be alleged he fled the scene and led police on a chase past Gympie where stingers were placed on the road to blow his tyres out.

Mr Greenfield, a former Burrum baker, is also charged with possessing dangerous drugs, going armed to cause fear, obstructing police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failing to stop.

The case has been entangled in a lengthy legal process and only returned to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court recently.

It is still in the preliminary stage.

Should the case progress to a Supreme Court trial, it would be at least another year before a start date was set.

The next mention date will be August 3.

The court delays are an added burden to June's parents who are raising their two grandchildren now aged 15 and 13.

Last week, yet another of Mr Wallis' birthdays passed without his daughter there to celebrate.

Birthdays are also difficult for June's children.

Her daughter's birthday falls the day after she died.

Her son's birthday is just days later.

"We are deeply disappointed in the slow pace of our justice system," Mr Wallis said

"How much more mental anguish do we have to deal with?"

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccourt fccrime hervey bay magistraes court

Hervey Bay whale watch pioneers toast end to an era

Hervey Bay whale watch pioneers toast end to an era

WATCH: We take a Look back at how Hervey Bay's whale watching industry started.

Accused child sex doll importer to go to higher court

ACCUSED man appeared briefly before Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

A MAN accused of importing a child sex toy appears in court.

Number plates stolen from car in broad daylight

Queensland Police Service Crime Stoppers 1800 phone number and sign, Friday, July 24, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

If you saw anything suspicious in the area call Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: 2m whaler shark caught off Urangan Pier

A video of a local fisherman catching and releasing a 2.13m shark has sparked excitement from other fishing enthusiasts on the Fraser Coast.

Do you have a video of a recent big catch you would like to share?

Local Partners

Does your food have more sugar than you think it does?

About 1.7 million people are living with diabetes in Australia, a statistic highlighted through National Diabetes Week which is on now.

17yo science whizz crowned Burrum Coalfest Princess

Burrum Coalfest Princess judging at the Howard QCWA hall - winner (L) Greta Stephensen with Brianna Lee (1st runner-up), Tallara Kelly (2nd runner-up) and entrants Melissa Gent and Phoebe Burgess.

Coalfest is on July 15-16.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

THE Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg reveals his what happened in his ‘trippy’ Offspring experience as he comes to the romantic rescue of Nina Proudman

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie The Beguiled.

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, spellbinding Kidman makes up for.

Style At Point Vernon

4 Clipper Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction In...

What a great home on 706m at The Promontory Hervey Bay Point Vernon. The home consists of 4 bedrooms, the master with ensuite, large lounge with a bay-window...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 $365,000

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

MOTIVATED VENDOR REQUIRES IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 $375,000

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!