Acid spills in dump truck, 8 crews come to clean-up

A CHEMICAL leak from a truck caused chaos in Gunalda, with crews taking almost five hours to clean-up the hazard.

A driver of a dumpster truck realised one of his collection bins contained hydrochloric acid, which had spilled in the truck while he was traveling along Balkin St on Wednesday.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman said the acid reacted with the truck and other garbage that was collected on the run.

The fire crews worked to make the area safe with chemicals from a local pool shop.

"Our scientific team attended, and our crews were in special suits and breathing apparatuses," the spokeswoman said.

"The action they did was neutralise the chemical using another agent, so it wasn't a risk anymore."

Crews were notified of the leak shortly after 8am Wednesday.

Eight fire trucks including urban and rurals headed to the scene.

A patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after inhaling the chemical.

Crews left the scene about 1.30pm.

The incident has been reported to council.