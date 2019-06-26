Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

ACT minister to resign over family reasons

by Rebecca Gredley
26th Jun 2019 10:35 AM

ACT government minister Meegan Fitzharris is set to resign from the territory's Legislative Assembly.

Ms Fitzharris will stand down as minister from July 1 and leave the assembly in "coming weeks", she said in a statement on Wednesday.

"My decision is a personal one and stems from a desire to better balance my family life," she said.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision for me, but it is the right decision and will allow a new member of our team to come into the assembly prior to the 2020 election."

A countback of votes will occur following Ms Fitzharris' departure to fill the casual vacancy, involving those who were up for election in 2016 and still wish to be considered.

Ms Fitzharris has been the member for Yerrabi since 2016 and holds the health, higher education, vocational education, medical research and transport portfolios.

act act minister meegan fitzharris

Top Stories

    WATCH: Shark steals fisherman's feed on pier

    premium_icon WATCH: Shark steals fisherman's feed on pier

    Fishing He shared the footage to the Facebook page of his business and it already has more than 5400 views.

    Temperatures expected to warm up across Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Temperatures expected to warm up across Fraser Coast

    News Increased cloud cover is expected in coming days.

    What Esplanade businesses had to say about the 20-year plan

    premium_icon What Esplanade businesses had to say about the 20-year plan

    Business Some have welcomed the proposals, but others aren't so sure

    BRAVE: Moment famed anchorman received cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon BRAVE: Moment famed anchorman received cancer diagnosis

    News He has spent years in the limelight, never shying away from a story.