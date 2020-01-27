Menu
Scorched earth that goes on for kilometres around Mallacoota. Picture: David Caird
Act of kindness by local bowlers

BRENDAN BOWERS
27th Jan 2020 12:00 AM

LAWN BOWLS: The fellowship and camaraderie of sport is alive and well with some Fraser Coast social bowlers ready help some fellow bowlers in need.

The group of social lawn bowlers has found a way to get help quickly to a small and entirely volunteer operated bowls club in fire ravaged Mallacoota, Victoria.

The Urangan Arrows Social Bowlers have raised $1200 from and donated it to the Mallacoota Inlet Bowls Club.

Thinking that their relatively small donation could be lost among huge donation amounts promised, the Arrows decided direct action was required.

They wanted to ensure that the money went to where it could do the most good

Contacting the state bowling associations of New South Wales and Victoria to find a club in need they were directed towards Mallacoota Inlet Bowls Club.

The small Mallacoota Inlet Bowls Club operated by volunteers was identified as having bushfire related damage and in need of assistance.

Club president Allan Dobin was contacted and gratefully accepted the offer of assistance from the Urangan Arrows bowlers.

The donation will be used to rebuild fences and surrounds that were destroyed.

Arrangements have been made for the money to be deposited into the club’s account this week.

