Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough. Valerie Horton
News

Acting mayor, councillor dismiss infighting rumours

Blake Antrobus
by
11th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

COUNCILLOR Rolf Light has denied there is any bad blood between himself and acting mayor George Seymour as he steps into a new council role.

Cr Light was voted alternate acting mayor in a unanimous vote by councillors at last week's meeting, and will take the position of acting mayor should Cr Seymour be absent.

But his appointment follows a tumultuous history between the pair over voting patterns and political allegiances.

In April 2016, Cr Light announced he would run against Cr Seymour for deputy mayor in an effort to maintain council transparency.

Cr Light was defeated in a 6-5 vote.

That following month, he claimed Cr Seymour "did deals" to become deputy mayor and questioned his vote on the controversial Sport Precinct.

But Cr Light told the Chronicle there was no animosity between himself and Cr Seymour.

"We have different views at different times, but Cr Seymour was elected some time ago as deputy mayor and has proven to be very good," Cr Light said.

"I can assure our constituents that George and I have a very good relationship, sometimes we don't agree on issues, but that's democracy."

Cr Seymour also dismissed allegations himself and Cr Light did not get along on council business.

"I supported Rolf to be the alternative acting mayor as I know we are both focused on the future, not the past," Cr Seymour said.

"We have a lot of work to do and we are working well together."

