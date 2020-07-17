Action back on track at M’boro Speedway

FOR the first time in months, the roar of engines will be heard at Maryborough Speedway on Saturday.

The coronavirus pandemic saw a shutdown of sports across the region, but the speedway will come alive from 4pm in front of a crowd of up to 500 people.

The SKAA Karts will hit the track, with a field of 45 drivers expected to compete.

There will be stringent COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Speedway secretary Kaye Arthur said measures had been put in place to keep people safe, with social distancing being enforced.

Spectators will need to sign in for COVID tracking and there will be hand sanitiser stations.

Gates will open at 1pm, with racing to start at 4pm.

Entry will cost $25 for adults, $20 for concessions and children under 12 can enter for free.