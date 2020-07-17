Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
2019 SKAA Qld Titles at Maryborough Speedway – Standard Heavy – karts enter the track.
2019 SKAA Qld Titles at Maryborough Speedway – Standard Heavy – karts enter the track.
Motor Sports

Action back on track at M’boro Speedway

Carlie Walker
17th Jul 2020 6:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the first time in months, the roar of engines will be heard at Maryborough Speedway on Saturday.

The coronavirus pandemic saw a shutdown of sports across the region, but the speedway will come alive from 4pm in front of a crowd of up to 500 people.

The SKAA Karts will hit the track, with a field of 45 drivers expected to compete.

There will be stringent COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Speedway secretary Kaye Arthur said measures had been put in place to keep people safe, with social distancing being enforced.

Spectators will need to sign in for COVID tracking and there will be hand sanitiser stations.

Gates will open at 1pm, with racing to start at 4pm.

Entry will cost $25 for adults, $20 for concessions and children under 12 can enter for free.

More Stories

fcsport fraser coast maryborough speedway
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay airport’s jobs-rich upgrade begins

        premium_icon Bay airport’s jobs-rich upgrade begins

        Politics The project will create up to 200 jobs at its peak

        Sound the alarm: Common theme in business break-ins

        premium_icon Sound the alarm: Common theme in business break-ins

        Crime The break-ins happened on the Coast overnight

        ‘Democracy must go on’: Plans for a COVID-safe election

        premium_icon ‘Democracy must go on’: Plans for a COVID-safe election

        Politics Voters will have a range of voting options

        IN COURT: Eight people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Eight people to appear in Fraser Coast courts...

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today