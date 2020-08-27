Action plan for small Coast town gets tick of approval

Poona could be about to enjoy some major upgrades.

A FRASER COAST fishing village is set to be transformed under a bold new plan.

The council yesterday endorsed the Draft Poona Community Infrastructure Plan, which includes sweeping changes for the town.

These include a new boat ramp, foreshore upgrades, walking trails, green waste transfer stations and a community bus.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the plan had been developed with community feedback.

"While the plan contains some estimated costings for the projects, no funds have been allocated at this time," Cr Sanderson said.

"Funds would be allocated in future budgets once the plan has been adopted and more detailed project planning undertaken."

Poona residents will be given the opportunity to give final feedback on the draft plan, with a final report to be presented to the council later in the year.

The plan was developed following a community engagement process, which included meetings with the Poona Community Progress Association, as well as a number of workshops.

Following the workshops, residents were invited to participate in a survey to identify their priorities from a large list of ideas.

"The Poona community has invested a lot of the vision, time and effort to map out a plan for their future," Cr Sanderson said.

"Finalising this plan is an important project for the council. It is the first to be developed using our new approach to local place-based planning; and it sets out a map to develop similar plans for our other smaller communities."

More information and a copy of the draft plan is available here.