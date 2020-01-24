Action plan gets launched to put a stop to suicide

IT COULD be a colleague or a friend.

But if you notice someone struggling with their mental health, what is the best way to approach them?

That is what Richmond Fellowship Queensland area manager Tim Byrne wants people to know.

Yesterday Maryborough Suicide Prevention Network launched their 2020 action plan for mental health at Maryborough’s Brolga Theatre.

“Our community action plan is all about empowering and supporting people in the community by building more resilience and increased safety,” Mr Byrne said.

“That includes training for supporting frontline staff like general practitioners, pharmacists, school teachers and counsellors, as well as for the general public – the baker and the butcher.

“We’re hoping to engage everyday people who may be interested in how best to support others who may be going through a difficult time, with some events for members of the public to become trainers themselves.”

Federal Member for Wide Bay, Llew O’Brien, said Maryborough’s community action plan contains a comprehensive range of approaches custom made for the district.

“The focus on our region is needed as there is a lot of work to be done to help people with mental illness,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This action plan will help people gain skills to identify those who might be at risk, and will inform the community about where they can go for help, and how they can be supported.”

Mr O’Brien said the Federal Government had contributed $500,000 to deliver the suicide prevention program.

“Improving local mental health services is a priority for our community,” he said.

If this story has raised issues for you contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.