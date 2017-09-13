Active Riders saddle up for 40-year anniversary

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

Over the past 40 years, thousands of horse enthusiasts across the Fraser Coast have got their start in the saddle thanks to the guidance of instructors and caring members of the Hervey Bay Active Riders Club.

A fact that will be well celebrated with a plethora of fun events at the club's two-day 40th anniversary celebrations this Saturday and Sunday.

Vice president Narelle Buller said the club was proud of this extraordinary milestone, which she says was only achieved thanks to the commitment and support of the club's volunteers over the years.

"A lot of club's struggle to keep going, committee's struggle with their own family commitments and it's hard to get helpers and clubs struggle generally to maintain membership and keep going," Ms Buller said.

"We are really proud that we have been able to keep the club going, especially through a change of location and all sorts of different outside influences.

"It's a really happy and friendly club to be involved in and we are looking forward to celebrating with all the members that have made the club what it is today."

Ms Buller said many beginner riders who had joined to learn the basics, from grooming and saddling up, and have gone on to become competent riders with help and guidance of experienced and veteran riders.

"It's a great starting point for kids, it's really encouraging and there's no pressure - even in the competitions.

"Everyone is helpful and friendly and there to enjoy their horses and have fun.

"It's just about enjoying our sport ... we have a lot of people with a lot of years experience so if anyone need advice there's always someone there that is willing to help."

Ms Buller said past and present members and the Fraser Coast community were welcome to join in all the fun at the club's grounds on Lower Mountain Rd, Dundowran.

There will sporting events from 8.30am on Saturday where members of the Hervey Bay Riding for the Disabled will take part. Dressage events will be held from 1.30pm and freestyle dressage from 4.30pm.

There will also be mini horse demonstrations and show jumping, blacksmithing demonstrations, horsemanship demonstrations and trade stalls to browse.

The community is invited to attend the anniversary dinner at the club's grounds on Saturday night, with a two-course dinner and entertainment by Matthew Monroe for just $10. Bookings are required by Thursday, September 14.

The celebrations will continue on Sunday with a breed and hack show from 8am, where there will be breeds of all shapes and sizes, from miniatures to heavy horses.

Spectators can come along and watch any of the events for free.

Bookings must be made for the dressage, dinner, breed and hack show and trade stalls by phoning Narelle Buller on 0419 628 543 or by emailing bullers7@bigpond.com.