Activists attached to boat in CBD protest

EXTINCTON Rebellion protesters have again taken to the streets of Brisbane's CBD, with activists using a "lock-on" device to attach themselves to a boat an intersection in the city.

A video released on the Extinction Rebellion SEQ Facebook page shows activists attached to a boat on a trailer opposite Queens Gardens at the intersection of George and Elizabeth streets.

Extinction Rebellion protesters attached to a boat in Brisbane's CBD. Picture: Cloe Read.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and some congestion for motorists around the Elizabeth St off-ramp.

It is the fourth day of protests by the activists, with dozens arrested so far.

On Tuesday, a man suspended himself from the Story Bridge for several hours, while yesterday another protester blocked train lines for a short period.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said she wanted dangerous device ban laws in place before the end of the month.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was not worried if it was a "bad look", insisting critics would have the opportunity to have their say.

"The use of these dangerous devices is not acceptable," she said.

More to come