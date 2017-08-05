Activities galore for Seniors Week in region

BUSY SENIORS: Fair Haven residents Beryl Peters (left) and June Parry (right) with Juliet Henderson during a previous Seniors Week car show.

FREE activities have been planned across the Maryborough region for those who are 50 years young and over.

Maryborough and District Committee on the Ageing (MaDCOTA) have planned a full program of events for the 2017 Senior Week held from Tuesday, August 15 to Sunday, August 27.

The 13-day program will include a number of concerts and a variety of activities including a mini expo, hearing tests, and displays of information.

The highlight of the program, which draws more than 100 seniors eager to celebrate life, will be the Maryborough Woocoo Tiaro Mayoral Morning Tea held in the City Hall.

Everyone is welcome to attend the entertainment at Maryborough's retirement homes.

For more information, phone MaDCOTA co-ordination Ann-Maree Hasselbach on 41231554.

Seniors Week program

Tuesday, August 15: 1.30-4pm; Maryborough and District Senior Citizens Club Concert held at Maryborough Senior Citizens Centre, 333 Alice St

Friday, August 18: 9.30-11.30am; Maryborough Woocoo Tiaro Mayoral Morning Tea held at City Hall, Kent St

Monday, August 21: 9am-noon; MaDCOTA Concert, mini expo, FCRC Waste and Recycling trailer with free sausage sizzle, displays and demonstrations including Australian Hearing Test, Alzheimers, Men Sheds, Blue Care, Senior Citizens Club, U3A, Lions Club, Carers Qld, Home Assist, MaDCOTA, Friendlies Independent, Year 10 students assisting with digital literacy. Held at Maryborough Senior Citizens Centre, 333 Alice St

Tuesday, August 22: 9.30-11.30am; Tiaro Gootchie Gundiah, Glenwood, Bauple Seniors Morning Tea at Tiaro Memorial Hall.

Wednesday, August 23: 2pm; Yaralla Place Seniors Afternoon Tea and Concert; everyone welcome. Held at Winston Noble Drive, Maryborough.

Thursday, August 24: 10-11.30am; Fair Haven's got Talent Retirement Home; everyone welcome. Held at 15 Morning St, Maryborough.

Friday, August 25: 10am; Chelsea RSL Retirement Village. 110 Tooley St.