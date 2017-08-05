26°
Community

Activities galore for Seniors Week in region

Boni Holmes
| 5th Aug 2017 12:36 PM
BUSY SENIORS: Fair Haven residents Beryl Peters (left) and June Parry (right) with Juliet Henderson during a previous Seniors Week car show.
BUSY SENIORS: Fair Haven residents Beryl Peters (left) and June Parry (right) with Juliet Henderson during a previous Seniors Week car show. Boni Holmes

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FREE activities have been planned across the Maryborough region for those who are 50 years young and over.

Maryborough and District Committee on the Ageing (MaDCOTA) have planned a full program of events for the 2017 Senior Week held from Tuesday, August 15 to Sunday, August 27.

The 13-day program will include a number of concerts and a variety of activities including a mini expo, hearing tests, and displays of information.

The highlight of the program, which draws more than 100 seniors eager to celebrate life, will be the Maryborough Woocoo Tiaro Mayoral Morning Tea held in the City Hall.

Everyone is welcome to attend the entertainment at Maryborough's retirement homes.

For more information, phone MaDCOTA co-ordination Ann-Maree Hasselbach on 41231554.

Seniors Week program

Tuesday, August 15: 1.30-4pm; Maryborough and District Senior Citizens Club Concert held at Maryborough Senior Citizens Centre, 333 Alice St

Friday, August 18: 9.30-11.30am; Maryborough Woocoo Tiaro Mayoral Morning Tea held at City Hall, Kent St

Monday, August 21: 9am-noon; MaDCOTA Concert, mini expo, FCRC Waste and Recycling trailer with free sausage sizzle, displays and demonstrations including Australian Hearing Test, Alzheimers, Men Sheds, Blue Care, Senior Citizens Club, U3A, Lions Club, Carers Qld, Home Assist, MaDCOTA, Friendlies Independent, Year 10 students assisting with digital literacy. Held at Maryborough Senior Citizens Centre, 333 Alice St

Tuesday, August 22: 9.30-11.30am; Tiaro Gootchie Gundiah, Glenwood, Bauple Seniors Morning Tea at Tiaro Memorial Hall.

Wednesday, August 23: 2pm; Yaralla Place Seniors Afternoon Tea and Concert; everyone welcome. Held at Winston Noble Drive, Maryborough.

Thursday, August 24: 10-11.30am; Fair Haven's got Talent Retirement Home; everyone welcome. Held at 15 Morning St, Maryborough.

Friday, August 25: 10am; Chelsea RSL Retirement Village. 110 Tooley St.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity madcota mayoral morning tea seniors week 2017

Thunderstorms and heavy showers to hit Fraser Coast

Thunderstorms and heavy showers to hit Fraser Coast

YOU may want to keep your brollie handy for the rest of the weekend on the Fraser Coast.

Virus forces Fraser Coast aged care home into lockdown

The Science of Microbiology.

A norovirus outbreak has forced an aged care home into lockdown.

Friends celebrating birthday when car smashes into pub

Car crashes through Old Sydney Hotel's bistro on Ellena St, Maryborough.

Seven people are being assessed at the scene.

Maryborough equals warmest July average in 69 years

SPRING TIME? Des Pierce on his paddle board off the Urangan rock wall.

Maryborough has equalled its warmest average temperature since 1947.

Local Partners

Maryborough skatepark to close to be be upgraded

Maryborough's skatepark in Anzac Park will be closed for more than a month starting next week.

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Zumba classes with Peta Whitney start July 31 in Hervey Bay.

Classes will be part of BE Fit Kids Hervey Bay.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

True Story back for a second round

Real life is stranger than fiction, actor and producer discovers

Apple products worth a mint

Now that they've been discontinued, certain Apple products could fetch a pretty penny on eBay.

Do you own a discontinued iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle?

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 $548,000

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $358,000

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $425,000

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Bush and beach hobby farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Under 15 minutes to beaches, Stocklands, restaurant, cafes and airport in Hervey Bay 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees plus cleared...

Luxury Townhouse close to the Beach

2/243 Torquay Terrace, Torquay 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a modern townhouse in sunny Hervey Bay, within walking distance to shops and the beach then this home is for you. The property is in a...

Your own peace of paradise with views across the Bay to Fraser Island.

6 Flinders St, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 2 Auction in...

This beautiful 2 story timber home is situated in popular Point Vernon in a quiet street only one back from the Esplanade. The home has 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.