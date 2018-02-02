ACTOR CALLOUT: Mary Poppins play auditions coming up

WHO WANTS TO BE MARY? Maryborough Players Inc are having auditions this weekend for a play.

WHO WANTS TO BE MARY? Maryborough Players Inc are having auditions this weekend for a play. Disney

DO YOU wish you could have been in the Mary Poppins movie?

There is an opportunity to be part of what might be the next best thing - a play to be performed at this year's Mary Poppins Festival.

Theatre group Maryborough Players Inc will bring a chapter from the book Mary Poppins Opens the Door to life, and auditions for those wanting to be part of the experience will be held this weekend.

The auditions will be on at the Maryborough Cricket Club Hall, on John St, 9am-3pm both Saturday and Sunday..

Happy Ever After will light up the stage of the Brolga Theatre in June.

If you would like more information, the play director Sean Dennehy will be at McNivens Restaurant Foyer Friday 5pm-7pm for a special meet-and-greet event.

The chapter of the book has been adapted as a stage production by experienced and skilled writer Catherine Gamble with other writers from the University of Central Queensland.

Maryborough Players Inc is celebrating 69 years this year.

For more information call Maryborough Players Inc president Gail Endres on 0447224004.