Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Actor charged with domestic violence

11th Aug 2020 5:34 AM

 

Australian actor Dan Wyllie who has appeared in Love My Way, Underbelly and Rake has been charged with alleged assault following an incident at his Woollahra home.

The 50-year-old Silver Logie winner will face court on Wednesday following his arrest by NSW police on Saturday.

"Following an investigation by officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command into an alleged domestic related assault at a Woollahra home in March 2020, a 50-year-old man was arrested at Waverley Police Station," police said in a statement.

 

Actor Dan Wyllie. Photo: Bob Barker.
Actor Dan Wyllie. Photo: Bob Barker.

"He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), and common assault (DV) before being granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday."

Police have also reportedly granted an apprehended violence order for Mr Wyllie's wife Shannon Murphy, a theatre director who has worked on hit drama Killing Eve.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Actor charged with domestic violence

More Stories

Show More
actor domestic violence sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RENT RACE: Coast competition reaches record high

        Premium Content RENT RACE: Coast competition reaches record high

        Property Tenants doing it tougher as rental market tightens

        EDITORIAL: Never been a better time to break red-tape rules

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: Never been a better time to break red-tape rules

        News Hooray for a real world decision from the council

        Why Bay business owner, mum is dancing for joy

        Premium Content Why Bay business owner, mum is dancing for joy

        Business How harrowing stories of hardship inspired dance studio

        Man turns to drugs after horror skydiving mishap

        Premium Content Man turns to drugs after horror skydiving mishap

        Crime A skydiving accident left a man with spinal injuries