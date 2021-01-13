Actor’s bizarre Prince Harry claim

Since he quit the royal family and moved to LA with Meghan Markle, fans have enjoyed seeing a more causal side to Prince Harry.

But according to his A-list neighbour Rob Lowe, the Prince has taken his new found freedom to a whole new level and has reportedly grown a ponytail.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The West Wing actor, 56, claimed he'd "finally" spotted Harry driving through their neighbourhood in Montecito, California.

"He lives about a mile from me. He's been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car," Lowe said.

Rob Lowe thinks he saw Prince Harry sporting a ponytail.

Describing how he had a "scoop" for Corden, the star continued: "It was very, very quick. Don't totally quote me on it, but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail.

"I'm just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

Corden, who attended Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May 2018, was unconvinced and joked: "Do you know what I think's happened? I think you didn't see Prince Harry."

But Lowe stood by his claim. "Oh no, it was him. I have to say, I followed him to the house to see if the car went in," he said.

Harry gave a video call in early December where his hair appeared to be short.

In August last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved into their "forever home" in the affluent area, which is reportedly worth $20 million.

The Duke of Sussex was last pictured in jeans and trainers as he volunteered at a local food bank, less than two weeks after he laid flowers at the Los Angeles National Cemetery for Remembrance Day, where his hair was the same length as usual.

Earlier this week, The Sun exclusively revealed that the couple have filed documents with the UK's Intellectual Property Office for trademark protection for Archewell Productions, which could see them creating their own comedies, dramas and thrillers.

It comes after they signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix to produce their own programs.

