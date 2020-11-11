Actor’s ‘racist’ attack on Melania Trump

Actress Bette Midler has copped an earful on social media for again mocking Melania Trump's accent on Twitter.

It's not the first time the politically outspoken actress has attacked the First Lady, after calling her an "illegal alien" in another tweet.

Bette Midler’s tweet mocking Melania Trump’s foreign accent.

The tweet, which got hoards of backlash from Twitter users, shows a photo of the First Lady on the phone with a Christmas tree in the background.

The caption says: "DO I STILL HAV TO DU DIS FU***** CHRISTMAS DING?" - making a mockery of her Slovenian accent.

Melania Knauss met then-real estate mogul Donald Trump in 1998 at a party while he was going through a divorce.

Some of the angry responses on Twitter included: "Are you seriously slating someone for their accent????"

Another said: "She speaks 6 languages fluently, she is intelligent and has been given a raw deal by most people and all of the media. She does not deserve that or your rhetoric."

A native of Slovenia, Melania is the second First Lady in history to be born outside of the US and is the only First Lady to become naturalised as a US citizen after marrying.

Tweets flowed in from Bette Midler’s followers after her ‘racist’ tweet.

Melania is multilingual, speaking French, Serbian, German, Italian and English as well as her native Slovenian.

Melania Trump clapped on as US election votes rolled in. Picture: Fox News

Another one of Midler's followers said: "I used to love you now I can't stand you. Shame on you for disrespecting our First Lady."

This isn't the first time Midler has attacked the First Lady's accent.

Bette Midler has attacked Melania Trump before.

At the Republican National Convention in the US in August, Midler mocked the First Lady on Twitter saying: "Oh, God. She still, can't speak English".

The actress has received angry backlash over her ‘racist’ comments.

Midler followed up that tweet with another causing backlash: "#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speaker several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!"

The actress' remarks were slammed as "xenophobic" by many Twitter users.

The actress, who appears in TV series The Politician, is outspoken about politics. Picture: Netflix

One user said, "You are so much better than making fun of someone's foreign language skills… I certainly felt your xenophobic insults in my multilingual soul. Let's be better together."

Another Twitter user responded by posting: "My - how 'classy' of you to disparage the accent of someone born in a foreign country."

Bette Midler has previously lashed out against our PM Scott Morrison.

Midler has apologised for her remarks in a follow-up tweet, posting: "Well, all hell has broken loose because I said Melanie 'still can't speak English' last night.

"I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always."

Originally published as Actor's 'racist' attack on Melania Trump