Lakers give up ‘monster haul’ for Davis

Anthony Davis is set for a move to the LA Lakers.

It's finally happening.

Anthony Davis is set to team up with LeBron James in Los Angeles next season, with the New Orleans Pelicans and Lakers reportedly agreeing on a trade for the superstar forward.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers will send Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first round picks - including the 2019 No. 4 pick - in a "monster haul" for Davis, who finally gets his wish.

The Lakers had pushed for a Davis trade midway through the 2018/19 regular season, but failed to put together a package New Orleans felt was good enough.

And while multiple reports suggested the Pelicans were less than keen to trade Davis to their Western Conference rival, the massive offer was seemingly too tempting to refuse.

"Teams are already expressing significant interest in the No. 4 overall pick belonging now to the Pelicans," Wojnarowski reported.

"Talks are expected to continue over the next few days. This deal could get even bigger for the Pelicans."

Davis and his representation had made it clear that he viewed his long-term future in either Los Angeles or New York; the 26-year-old representing a second star next to James as the Lakers look to make a splash at the top of the West.

Per Marc Stein, Kemba Walker will now be a "top priority" for the Lakers in free agency as they look to round out a big three.

Stein added the Boston Celtics, who were interested in trading for Davis, were unwilling to make Jayson Tatum available; putting the Lakers in prime position.