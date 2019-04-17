Adani boss: Shorten won’t knock back megamine

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow says he does not believe a Federal Labor Government would rip up the Carmichael mine’s approvals.

ADANI boss Lucas Dow has dramatically revealed he does not believe a Shorten Government would overturn the mine's approvals, saying he has received direct assurances from the Labor leader.

It follows the multinational company's Australian mining CEO very publicly criticising Labor over some of its Ministers comments about the controversial mine.

The comments could blunt the Coalition's attacks against Labor over the mine in marginal, regional Queensland seats.

Mr Dow last night said he was confident Federal Labor would not pose a risk to its proposed Carmichael project in the Galilee Basin.

"I think (Labor) has been crystal clear that if they are to form government they won't be in the habit of creating sovereign risk by ripping up the existing approvals," Mr Dow told the ABC.

"Mr Shorten and Mr Bowen have been at pains to say … they won't be creating sovereign risk and potential compensation requirements."

It follows senior Labor figures, including Deputy Leader Tanya Plibersek, warning they were concerned about Adani's groundwater management plan being approved days before an election and after the Environment Minister was publicly pressured by LNP MPs.

Some of Bill Shorten’s Labor colleagues have expressed their opposition to the mine. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

But they stopped short of saying the approval would be reviewed, other than Labor's Dawson candidate Belinda Hassan who said "there may be some looking at" at the due process.

On the weekend Mr Dow accused Ms Plibersek of using "discriminatory language" to say an "Indian mining company" could not be relied on to deliver jobs

Mr Dow had also previously warned that ripping up existing approvals "would send a terrible message to the international community in terms of investment".

But there is still division in Labor over the mine.

While Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson and Flynn candidate Zac Beers have said they support it "if it stacks up environmentally and commercially", Labor frontbenchers Terri Butler and Mark Butler have expressed open opposition to the project.