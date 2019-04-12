Menu
Adani CEO returns fire to Palaszczuk

by Steven Wardill
12th Apr 2019 11:59 AM
CONTROVERSIAL mining giant Adani has hit back at criticisms from Annastacia Palaszczuk that the company has failed to submit approval documents for its railway line.

In a letter to the Queensland Premier, Adani chief Lucas Dow said the plans had not been submitted because her Government had failed to do the necessary work to acquire one of the key rail corridors or provide the necessary land tenure.

"We remain committed to working with the Queensland Government to deliver the jobs and economic prosperity that our project will afford Queensland and in particular regional Queenslanders in north and central Queensland," Mr Dow said.

"We do, however, require a fair go and real action from the State Government."

 

Adani Australia CEO Lucas Dow. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Mr Dow's letter comes after Ms Palaszczuk wrote to Adani on Tuesday and her letter was leaked by the Government to the ABC.

The Premier's correspondence and the subsequent leaking of her letter will spark fresh allegations that Labor has politicised the approval process of the mine.

Ms Palaszczuk's letter said her Government recognised "the potential regional and employment benefits" of the Carmichael coal mine but the project "must meet the conditions of its environmental authority".

However, the Premier's decision to raise the issue of outstanding rail approvals comes despite the fact the mine has not even begun construction, let alone nearing the timeframe when it will need to transport coal.

The mine is being stalled by the Queensland Department of Environment which has yet to approve management plans for the endangered black-throated finch and groundwater despite 18 months of negotiations.

