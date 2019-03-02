Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lucas Dow, Adani.
Lucas Dow, Adani. Allan Reinikka ROK130918adow1
Business

Adani to front hearing on Galilee mine ban

2nd Mar 2019 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADANI will give evidence during the public hearing put forward by the Greens which aims to ban coal mining in the Galilee Basin.

The hearing for the Mineral Resources (Galilee Basin) Amendment Bill will take place on Monday, with Greens MP Michael Berkman to give evidence first.

He introduced the Bill to Queensland Parliament last October, when he stated thermal coal plants and power stations needed to be phased out, while new mines in the Galilee were a "dangerous dead end".

The Greens believe the Bill will be the first step in phasing out coal mining in Australia. 

Adani Australia's mining chief Lucas Dow will give evidence.

The Queensland Resources Council, Queensland Law Society, and Environmental Defenders Office are among others also to take part. 

Meanwhile, more than 50 Queensland farmers and graziers yesterday sent an open letter to Federal Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch, calling on them to reject Adani's groundwater plans.

"The last thing we need are new mines messing around with water, the lifeblood of our industry," the letter reads. 

adani climate change coal coal mining environment galilee basin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    EVENT: Get ready for rock and roll at Urangan

    EVENT: Get ready for rock and roll at Urangan

    News The rock and roll dance will be held at Urangan Bowls Club on March 16 from 7pm to 11pm.

    Fraser Island paramedic says dingo attack is 'worst he's seen'

    premium_icon Fraser Island paramedic says dingo attack is 'worst he's...

    News Fraser Island paramedic says dingo attack is 'worst he's seen'

    TEAL HEROES: Women raise $14k over tea to fight cancer

    premium_icon TEAL HEROES: Women raise $14k over tea to fight cancer

    News TEAL HEROES: Women raise $14k over tea to fight cancer

    Dingo euthanised by rangers after attack

    premium_icon Dingo euthanised by rangers after attack

    News The search for the second attacking dingo was continuing.