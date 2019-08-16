Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heather Simpson from Stanthorpe has locked herself to a drill rig at Adani's Carmichael mine.
Heather Simpson from Stanthorpe has locked herself to a drill rig at Adani's Carmichael mine.
Environment

Adani mine site hit by protester

by Chris Lees
16th Aug 2019 8:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADANI'S Carmichael coal mine has been hit by protests again.

This morning a climate activist locked herself to a drill rig at the company's mine site, disrupting work on the controversial project.

Frontline Action on Coal said Heather Simpson from Stanthorpe locked herself to the drill rig at 6.30am by the Gregory Highway.

The group said the protest comes as a group of supporters gathered around to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Australia's first environmental blockade at Terania Creek.

The Terania Creek blockade began near Nimbin, NSW on August 16th, 1979.

"It led to the creation of the Nightcap National Park and began a tradition of front line environmental activism that has resulted in the preservation of diverse and unique natural environments across the continent," Frontline Action on Coal said.

Frontline Action on Coal spokesman Andy Paine said the best way to "celebrate Australia's tradition" of blockades was not only to remember the stories, but to continue it by blockading the Adani mine.

It comes after two anti-Adani activists were arrested by police after staging a protest at the Carmichael mine site suspended from 9m poles earlier this month.

More Stories

adani mine adani protests climate change

Top Stories

    HQ SECURED: Munitions chiefs set up new base in M'boro CBD

    premium_icon HQ SECURED: Munitions chiefs set up new base in M'boro CBD

    News The company behind Maryborough's job-rich munitions factory is setting up its base-camp in the heart of the Heritage City

    DEFENCE WINDFALL: Govt grant to boost factory capabilities

    premium_icon DEFENCE WINDFALL: Govt grant to boost factory capabilities

    News The company supplied armoured vehicle parts for a defence contractor

    M'boro MP accuses Deputy PM of leaving Heritage City out

    premium_icon M'boro MP accuses Deputy PM of leaving Heritage City out

    News 'It is a shame the LNP do not share my passion for our region.'

    Meet the year 5 student who entered Eisteddfod 23 times

    premium_icon Meet the year 5 student who entered Eisteddfod 23 times

    News The Kawungan State School Year 5 student entered 23 events