Adani strikes $15M deal with state to protect reef

ADANI will splash $15 million on protecting the Great Barrier Reef with a host of upgrades to its Abbot Point Operations.

The company has reached a new agreement with the Queensland Government that will result in greater marine protection through more investment in water monitoring equipment at the Abbot Point site.

This agreement will bring court proceedings relating to stormwater release during Cyclone Debbie to an end.

"More than $15 million in upgrades are in the process of final execution in what will be a series of multi-million dollar projects that will include increasing the volume of water storage ponds; upgrade of a bund wall; including new piping and pump facilities; as well as our early works program on the redesign of remaining water management infrastructure at other release points," an Abbot Point Operations spokesperson said.

The company has spent the past two years evolving and improving their environmental management practices, including significant enhancements in their infrastructure and the way they operate.

"As part of this commitment to continually improve our environmental management, we welcome the Queensland Government's acceptance of an Enforceable Undertaking application that we lodged voluntarily in order to deliver additional water quality monitoring at our site," the spokesperson said.

"This Enforceable Undertaking will help ensure positive environmental outcomes are achieved in the near term instead of continuing prolonged court proceedings in the Magistrates Court related to an alleged floodwater release during Cyclone Debbie.

"This new water monitoring infrastructure will allow us to measure water quality in real -time to assist in managing stormwater impacting our site. It will give the regulator and the community further confidence that our operations are being managed safely and responsibly.

"It is proposed that this new automated water quality monitoring system would be installed at the authorised floodwater release point opposite the ocean to provide real-time monitoring of water flows."

This new initiative is in addition to a three-year program that is under way at the terminal to improve water and environmental management, according to the company.

Design and construction of the additional water storage pond and upgrades to all other release points, including upgrades to sumps, pumps and piping is expected to be complete by 2021.