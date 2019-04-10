Adani's groundwater plan to front State Government

AS SOME Federal parliamentarians celebrate the approval of Adani's groundwater dependent ecosystems management plan, Queensland Environment and Science Minister Leeane Enoch said the approval did not end with the Federal Government and more scrutiny was required.

Ms Enoch and the DES are working through the approval process of the black-throated finch management plan and will soon have to do the same for the GDEMP.

"I am very concerned that Barnaby Joyce and (Senator) Matt Canavan's political campaign ... may have compromised the integrity of the decision making process," she said. "After a month of multiple requests, the Queensland Government received the CSIRO and GeoScience Australia report less than 30 minutes before the Federal Minister's announcement.

"Adani has also, just today, provided DES with their latest version of the GDEMP."

Ms Enoch said the approval process for the GDEMP would need the State's tick of approval and some aspects were not adequately addressed in the Federal Government's approval process.

The GDEMP will be considered against Queensland's own environmental conditions.

WATER FACTS: Adani Australia has published a number of documents explaining their approach to water with regards to their Carmichael coal mine project. Contributed

"Queensland decisions will be made by the environmental regulator, free from political interference," she said.

"Based on the CSIRO and GeoScience Australia report, initial advice from DES is that a number of uncertainties remain.

"This includes whether the GDEMP definitively identifies the source aquifers of the Doongmabulla Springs Complex, which has always been a requirement for state approval."

It remains uncertain as to what the time frame would be for the approval of both the BTFMP and the GDEMP.

Before Ms Enoch's statement yesterday, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she feared the GDEMP would not be treated fairly by the State Government.

"God help us is all I can say if the State Government have to make a decision on this," Ms Landry said.

Senator Canavan rejected Ms Enoch's claims and accused the State Government of playing politics.

"The only people playing politics with this is the Queensland Labor Government which has never given a reason as to why they are holding up approval of the black-throated finch management plan."

"We are just listening to the scientists while trying to provide jobs and opportunity for Central Queenslanders."

Mr Joyce's office was approached for comment.