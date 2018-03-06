Added Irish flavour is coming to Hoolihans

CHEERS: Paul Scott, Cheryl Royal-Scott and Patrick Barrett welcome you to a new era of dining at Hoolihans Irish Restaurant and Bar.

A POSITIVE change is in the air at Hoolihans Irish Restaurant and Bar after new owners took over the venue last month.

The popular Esplanade restaurant already boasts hearty meals at great prices and the best Guinness in town, but business owners Patrick Barrett and Paul Scott say an added focus on catering for families and bringing back an authentic Irish theme is high on the list of priorities.

Especially as Hoolihans is the only Irish venue in Hervey Bay.

"We want to bring back an Irish theme and bring back the Irish roots to the pub," Mr Barrett said.

To do that, the owners, with the help of Paul's wife Cheryl, are bringing a stellar line-up of entertainment to the venue on weekends, but later in the evenings so families still have time to chat and enjoy a quiet meal.

Traditional Irish band Slainte will play every second week until St Patrick's Day and the likes of talented local musicians Uncle Arthur and Dogwood Crossing will be regulars on the gig guide.

"There is a demographic that loves their live music and we want to cater for that," Mr Barrett said.

"The bands also love playing here because of the acoustic sounds and there's no noise restrictions. If you're standing outside, you can't hear the noise."

Weather permitting, there is alfresco dining that can cater for special celebrations including birthdays, family reunions, anniversaries or just catching up with friends.

The inside eating area is great for families, with plenty of room to move, spacious dining booths and tables - with the added bonus now of a free meal from the kids' menu for children under 12 years of age on Thursdays.

And if you have a birthday, come in on that day and show your ID and you'll receive a free meal to the value of $25.

Since this birthday promotion started, Hoolihans has donated more than $47,000 to charitable organisations operating in the region.

"The eating free on your birthday deal is very popular," Mr Barrett said.

"Hoolihans really is family-friendly, with a focus on meal times.

"There's no pokies, no TAB and no distractions.

"It's very inviting for families.

"They can enjoy special celebrations with just a bit of quiet ambient music in the background."

There's plenty of other weekly entertainment to enjoy, with an NRL footy tipping competition each year, Jag the Joker and karaoke every Wednesday night.

Hoolihans is a sponsor of the Bay Power Football Club, and welcomes inquiries from other clubs in need of support.

Massive celebrations are planned for St Patrick's Day on March 17, with traditional green beer, games, entertainment and menu specials.

Hoolihans Irish Restaurant and Bar, at 382 The Esplanade, is open seven days a week for patrons' convenience.

To book a table or find out more, phone the venue on 4194 0099.