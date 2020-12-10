Addict arsonist sends plumber’s ‘entire living’ up in smoke

A DRUG addict’s decision to steal and torch a work ute stripped a hardworking plumber of his “entire living”.

This was detailed in Hervey Bay District Court where Justin Alec Cook, 36, pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, arson and possession of a dangerous drug.

The ute was parked outside the Urangan business where the plumber’s wife worked in August this year.

After going back and forth to the ute, while carrying out work at the business, the plumber accidentally left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside.

Cook saw an opportunity, taking off with the ute which he then stripped of tools, cash, wallets and plumbing fittings.

The theft was captured on CCTV and when police tracked Cook down he first lied about the location of the ute before later admitting he’d torched it and told them where they could find it. He was also caught with a small amount of cannabis.

Crown Prosecutor Michael Gawrych asked the court to consider this was “over and above” the taking and burning of a standard vehicle given the value of what was lost in this case.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said his client had five children and had previously worked in kitchen fitting and boat building but had “resorted to drugs” in difficult times.

He said that once released Cook wanted to help his partner with her cleaning business, live out of town and “try and stay off drugs”.

He also said that while in prison Cook had undertaken low intensity substance abuse course, was trying to enrol in small engine course and was already involved in the Smart Pups program where prisoners trained dogs to assist with the blind and disabled.

When asked if he wanted to say anything, Cook replied from the dock “I greatly regret ever doing it”.

But Judge Ian Dearden said Cook had effectively stolen a $63k business and “no amount of regret” restored what was lost.

He said the plumber had “his entire living taken away from him” – something which he said would have been an “appallingly shattering experience” in his life.

Cook also “didn’t have the decency” to simply leave the ute somewhere after he was finished.

Instead, he had set it alight in bushland where it could have gotten out of hand, a reality Judge Dearden said had been brought home by the campfire-caused bushfire which had seen half of Fraser Island “go up in smoke”.

Cook’s mother, partner and teenage son sobbed as the court heard of an eight-page criminal history which had landed him in the same dock and them in the same position – supporting him in the gallery during yet another sentence.

Gesturing towards his emotional family, Judge Dearden told Cook, who was also crying, that was the “evil of drug addiction” – addicts impacted the lives of everyone around them when they were “on the prowl” for whatever they could find to fund the next hit.

Cook received a head sentence of four and a half years in jail.

Judge Dearden said he’d taken into account the time already served and the steps Cook had taken in jail and set a parole eligibility date for November 16, 2021.

This means Cook can apply for parole at that point but his release is not guaranteed.