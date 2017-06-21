Addict turns life around: Singer to support those in need

FRESH AND CLEAN: Matthew Saunoa will be performing at the Bayside Transformations annual Gatsby themed gala.

SINGER Matthew Saunoa spent years hiding behind the mask of drug addiction to deal with childhood trauma.

Now just six weeks away from graduating a drug rehabilitation program at Bayside Transformations, Matthew is ready to drop the mask and sing his heart out on stage this weekend.

Matthew will be performing at Bayside Transformations Gatsby themed annual gala at the Hervey Bay RSL this Saturday night with all funds going towards changing the lives of those affected by addiction.

The New Zealander, who has been a professional singer since he was eight, was addicted to drugs from the age of 14.

Matthew's drug problem stemmed from child abuse.

"Singing and performing arts became my mask for what was really going on,” the 32-year-old said.

"I always felt like I have suffered from no self worth and considered myself as a thing, not someone who could be loved.”

Matthew is currently in stage four of the transformation program designed to help him overcome methamphetamine addiction.

"I started smoking meth and marijuana when I was 14-years-old,” he said.

"I was a broken person and I always have been up until I came to Transformations.”

Matthew's story isn't an isolated incident with a recent survey showing 1.4% of Australians over the age of 14 had used methamphetamine in the last 12 months.

Matthew said his drug addiction lead to him losing everything, including his ex-wife and children.

"So much of my life has transformed, I feel worthy of the air that is in my lungs,” he said.

Matthew will go on tour with his band Hanlon Brothers at the end of the year and he hopes his music will be a part of changing people's lives.

As soon as he graduates, Matthew plans to head home to New Zealand to visit his children.

Bayside Transformations spokesperson Lisa Love said the gala was all about transforming lives for good.

"This event is all about helping us help others in the community,” Ms Love said.

There will be raffles and prizes (including best dressed), an auction with 18 prizes including accommodation on Fraser Island, delicious dining and will feature music by Brown Sugar.

The cut off to secure your ticket ($100pp or $900 per table of 10) is Thursday June 20, midday.

Call Lisa on 4194 6621, 0422 282 297 or Renee on 0488 558 826.