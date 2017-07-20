22°
Addictive Dramatics: Don't spit chips, it's all an act

Ken Lee | 20th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
The cast of Spitting Chips in rehearsal for their play to be performed at the Urangan High School.
DRAMA is good for the young brain, that is according to ParentMap (July 2009).

Fortunately, on the Fraser Coast we are blessed with Addictive Dramatics, a highly regarded dramatic art academy for children and young adults up to Year 12.

I was invited to a rehearsal of their two coming productions both scripted by top flight Australian playwrights.

The Academy's Stage Right ensemble is presenting Peta Murray's Spitting Chips, directed by Tamara Bailey, and Michael Gow's All Stops Out, directed by Rod Lousich, at Urangan High School's Performing Arts Centre.

Although the play is to be performed indoors, the scene from Spitting Chips I saw was rehearsed alfresco and begins with an uproarious argument.

Within minutes it was interrupted by an equally booming neighbour across the road, telling the young cast to stop brawling.

Addictive Dramatics' Artistic Director, Tamara Bailey, diplomatically explained it was all an act and the complainant gracefully replied: "they were so believable I thought I needed to call the police”. I mention this because it demonstrates the extraordinary skills of the young cast.

Spitting Chips, exposes the traumatic experience of grieving.

The central character, Spud, played superbly by Kobe McNaught, is an archetypical teenager who withdraws into himself after the death of his father.

He refuses help and shelters behind aggression.

Salvation arrives in the form of a wheelchair bound old man, played by another engaging young actor, Rhett Sweetnam. Chloe Veerman, Gabriela Opitz and Clayton Gainsford, all of them talented, complete the cast.

All Stops Out is an intensely evocative drama concerning young adults overturning contemporary mores and confronting serious social divergence.

Gow's clever script moves seamlessly to each exemplar.

The scene I saw was of a TV presenter (Abby Johnson) interviewing an insistent and persistent mother (Cole Forth) who complains about indecent education material allowed at her son's school.

This is a top rate cast of young adults who cleverly exploit the motivational theme of the script.

Both casts were exceptional acting "Off Dialogue”

I think a comment by Addictive's Principal says it all: "I never cease to be amazed at the power of young people to create meaningful and rich theatre that gives voice to real issues and provokes the audience to analyse their place within their community”

My selective viewing was shared between the two plays which are both of two acts and each of which are performed at different showings.

All performances are at Urangan High School's Performing Arts Theatre, Roberts St, Torquay.

MUST SEE

Spitting Chips: July 28, 7pm; July 29, 1pm; August 5, 7pm; August 6, 1pm

All Stops Out: July 29, 7pm; July 30, 1pm; August 4, 7pm; August 5, 1pm.

Urangan High School Performing Arts Theatre, Robert St, Torquay.

Visit addictivedramatics .com.au for ticket information.

Topics:  drama fraser coast performing arts pulse urangan high school

