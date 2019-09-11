Addict's steps to recovery noted in drug sentence

A BOORAL woman caught with more than 8g of methamphetamine was given credit for her steps towards tackling her drug addiction.

Cinnamon Holly Coughlan, 42, appeared in Maryborough Supreme Court on Monday.

She pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property used in a drug offence.

While Coughlan was on bail for other drug dealing charges, police found a plastic tub containing three clip-sealed bags of methamphetamine, as well as digital scales, during a search of Coughlan's home on November 2, 2018.

Crown prosecutor Amy Stannard said of the 8.345g of drugs, 5.793g was pure methamphetamine.

"The defendant admitted to police the drugs were hers but told police she did not purchase them or know anything about them," Ms Stannard said.

Up until she was 40, Coughlan had no criminal history before engaging in drug-related offending.

Ms Stannard suggested this could be due to starting a new relationship.

Defence barrister James Benjamin said Coughlan suffered from post traumatic stress disorder caused by childhood difficulties.

Mr Benjamin tendered a letter from a psychiatrist as well as a letter from community and neighbourhood support services.

Justice Peter Davis said Ms Coughlan had demonstrated steps towards rehabilitation and had provided clean drug screens.

Coughlan was convicted and received a head sentence two years imprisonment with immediate parole.